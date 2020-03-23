World ramps up restrictions

* Deaths top 13,000 as virus cases cross 300,000

* One billion people confined to homes globally

* Asia steps up efforts as 2nd wave of infections strikes

ROME: From Italy to India to the United States, governments rolled out tougher measures to halt the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic as global cases surged past 300,000 on Sunday and Asia braced for a possible second wave of infections, reports AFP.

Nearly one billion people are already confined to their homes around the world as countries race to contain the ballooning outbreak by imposing unprecedented lockdown measures, shutting shops and businesses and sealing borders.

More than 13,000 people have died from the virus worldwide, with the situation increasingly grim in Italy, the new epicentre of the disease which first emerged in central China late last year before marching across the globe.

Countries in Asia now worry infections could once again mount on their shores as travellers return from badly-hit parts of Europe, a continent under siege by the pandemic, with more than 150,000 declared cases.

Italy has now reported more deaths than mainland China and third-placed Iran combined, and it has a death rate of 8.6 percent among confirmed COVID-19 infections—significantly higher than in most other countries.

The death toll in the Mediterranean nation of 60 million spiked to more than 4,800 — over a third of the global total.

Lockdown measures have done little to stem new infections and deaths and the government announced the closure of all non-essential factories in a late-night TV address.

In his weekly prayer—now being streamed live to avoid crowds gathering—the Pope urged all Italians to follow isolation measures.

“Let us do the things that the government asks us to do for the good of us all,” Pope Francis said.

Similar shut-in measures have been rolled out in badly-hit Spain and France, where helicopters and drones were being deployed to ensure crowds do not gather in parks or along river banks.

Spain saw a sharp spike in deaths again Sunday—a 30 percent rise bringing total fatalities to 1,720 — while France saw its death toll mount to 562 on Saturday.

Britain is also ramping up its response in the wake of steadily rising cases and deaths after the government was criticised for failing to take stricter measures sooner.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday urged 1.5 million people most at risk from the virus to stay home, as he warned the numbers of infections and deaths “are very stark, and they are accelerating”.

Pubs, restaurants, theatres and leisure centres had already been closed across the country, and the government said it could give police, public health and immigration officers extra powers to contain the outbreak.

China reported its first local infection in four days on Sunday. While the number of cases in the mainland has slumped dramatically since the crisis began, there are fears in Asia of “imported” cases from other hotspots like Europe.

Thailand reported its highest daily rise in cases, taking its total to nearly 600, while Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia have also reported a spike in cases after numbers had plateaued earlier.