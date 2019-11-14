Ranga’s future bleak over Noor Hossain comment

The political future of Moshiur Rahman Ranga, secretary general of the opposition Jatiya Party (JP), looked bleak as his party’s policy-making body would decide in its next meet what action should be taken against him after an outcry over his comments about 1990 pro-democracy martyr Noor Hossain

From Noor Hossain’s family to politicians, irrespective of their political affiliations, blasted Ranga for describing Noor Hossain a “drug addict,” forcing him to apologies inside and outside the National Parliament.

The JP, founded by late military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad, was ousted from power in a 1990 pro-democracy upheaval during which Hossain was killed in a police shooting on demonstrators.

The JP quickly quickly disassociated itself from Ranga’s derogatory comment saying it was not the party’s view and he would have to take the liability.

Though Ranga has already appoligised to martyr Hossain’s family, but protests continued for a formal public apology from the troubled JP lawmaker as a number of his party leaders voiced for his immediate replacement as the party secretary general.

On Wednesday, he apoligised in the National Parliament taking all responsibility for making the derogatory comment.

JP chairman GM Quader on Wednesday declined to comment on the issue, but presidium member SM Faysal Chisti told the daily sun that “It was Moshiur Rahman Ranga’s personal comment about Noor Hossain, not the party’s.”

Ranga at a discussion on November 10 said, “Who was Noor Hossain? An addict... a Yaba abuser, a Phensedyl abuser! Two democratic parties — Awami League and BNP — are overenthusiastic about him. This day is observed as Noor Hossain Day.”

This derogatory comment of the JP leader triggered immediate mass criticism in the political arena of the country and social media platforms, including the Facebook.

Protesting Ranga’s comment, Morium Bibi, mother of Shaeed Noor Hossain, staged a sit-in protest in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital demanding his unconditional public apology.

Moshiur Rahman Ranga on Tuesday faced fierce criticisms even by two senior MPs of his own party alongside others in the Jatiya Sangsad for his recent indecent remarks against the slain pro-democracy activist Shaheed Noor Hossain. However, Ranga was not present in the House at that time.

Taking the floor on a point of order, Awami League MP Tahzeeb Alam Siddique launched a blistering attack on Ranga.

Jatiya Party MP Kazi Firoz Rashid said “It is his personal statement. Jatiya Party is ashamed of such remarks. We’re sorry and feel embarrassed for this. We don’t own what he said about Noor Hossain. Our party does not own it. We reject it with hatred.”

Awami League senior parliamentarian Tofail Ahmed said “We expressed our anger about his comment. Ranga will have to apologize before the nation.”

Awami League senior parliamentarian Amir Hossain Amu said Ranga made the remarks to hide the misdeeds of HM Ershad. “Now actions should be taken against him. He’ll have to apologize.”

Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim said the Jatiya Party should suspend Ranga from the party.

The protest also continued still on Wednesday at different districts including Rangpur demanding punishment of Ranga for his remarks on Noor Hossain.

In this situation, the Jatiya Party insiders said a number of the party presidium members want him to resign or removal as the party’s secretary general Ranga immediately which would save the party from public wrath.

“The party presidium body should replace Moshiur Rahman Ranga by another leader for the post of secretary general immediately as the Jatiya Party can’t take responsibility of his controversial remarks about Noor Hossain,” a senior leader of the party told daily sun wishing not to be named.

He further said Ranga’s remarks linking to Awami League also may hamper relationship with the ruling party as the Jatiya Party was still part of the ruling Awami League led grand alliance. Ranga also apologized for his comments against the two major political parties of the country.

But, insiders said said a large number of the party leaders still wanted him out.