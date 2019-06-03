Tigers hand Proteas a cricket lesson

Bangladesh had a perfect start to their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a sensational 21-run triumph against South Africa in their opening encounter of the tournament at the Oval on Sunday.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan struck superlative half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to their highest ODI score as they racked up 330 runs for 6 wickets and returned to restrict Proteas to 309 runs losing 5 wickets in their 50 overs.

South African skipper Faf du Plessis came to the crease and laid the foundation of a 53-run partnership with Markram. Faf smashed 5 fours and a six to score 62 runs off 53 balls. Meanwhile, Markram was picked by Shakib Al Hasan with a turning monster on 45 runs.

Proteas lost their big fish on twenty seventh over as Faf was bowled out by Miraz as Tigers strangled the flow of runs. The big hitter David Miller (38) came into crease but did not look set for a big innings as he too was sent back to the dugout by Mustafizur Rahman.

South Africa middle order mainstay Rassie van der Dassen looked to advance Proteas’ cause with a 43-ball 38-run knock but the mounting pressure of the run-rate led to his downfall as Saifuddin fired up a pacy one to send Dassen back to the huts. JP Duminy (45) kept the other end steady but the newcomer to the pitch, Chris Morris, couldn’t keep Duminy in company as he was picked by the Fizz for just 10 runs. Fizz came back to extinguish the last bit of hope for South Africa as made Duminy drag one to the stumps.

Mustafizur led the charge for Tigers with 3 wickets for 67 runs while Saifuddin took 2 wickets for 57 runs. Shakib and Miraz took one each for 50 and 44 runs respectively.

Earlier Bangladesh posted their highest score in their ODIs, eclipsing 329 runs for 6 wickets against Pakistan at Dhaka in 2015 and only second score over 300 in the cricket’s biggest extravaganza.

The duo shared 142 runs for the third wicket partnership, Bangladesh’s highest in the World Cup.

Mahmudullah Riyad hammered a whirlwind 33-ball 46-run not out to help the side post their first 300 plus score against South Africa.

South Africa’s decision to bowl first backfired as Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal gave the side a fluent start, taking on Proteas bowlers with absolute ease. Tamim looked little rusty though, particularly after coming off from a wrist injury but Soumya Sarkar was at his destructive best.

However the breakthrough came from Andile Phehlukwayo who had Tamim caught behind by Quinton de Kock for 11 runs. Hitting 9 fours, Soumya finally was dismissed after scoring 42 runs off 32 balls, clattering 9 boundaries.

After hitting 75 runs off 84 balls with 8 fours and a six, his best World Cup score, Shakib tried to sweep Imran Tahir, only to see his stumps crashed. Tahir then blew Bangladesh further, dismissing Mohammad Mithun for a run-a-ball-21 runs.

However Bangladesh still looked like a side to get past 350 runs for the first time in their history, as Mushfiqur played with a mix of caution and aggression. However Andile Phehlukwayo removed him after he scored 78 runs off 80 balls with 8 fours. His dismissal effectively ruled out that possibility but Mahmudullah Riyad and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat (26) propelled Bangladesh past 300 runs.

The South African bowling attack is known to be one of the most lethal one of the current World Cup though they did not have service of Dale Steyn but the amount of depth they had in their bowling line-up certainly posed a huge challenge to the Bangladeshi batsmen.

They bowled a barrage of bouncers initially but Bangladesh batsman took the conventional way and did not get carried away by their plan of action. Instead they took their time in the middle and had a good look at the bounce and chose their shots accordingly. What seemed to be more important was that they were never bogged down for a substantial period of time apart from the opening five overs.