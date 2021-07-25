  1. today's Newspaper
  2. News link
Myanmar rebel group ‘received vaccines from China’ By | Last Updated: 25th July, 2021, 00:00

BANGKOK: China has supplied over 10,000 Covid vaccines to a Myanmar rebel group operating near its southern border, its spokesman said Saturday, as Beijing seeks to halt the influx of cases from the coup-wracked…

Myanmar rebel group ‘received vaccines from China’
Outrage in Uganda after MPs get 25m euros to buy cars Outrage in Uganda after MPs get 25m euros to buy cars

KAMPALA: Uganda this week doled out 25 million euros to MPs to buy new cars, sparking outrage in a poor…

Amnesty urges moratorium on surveillance technology in Pegasus scandal Amnesty urges moratorium on surveillance technology in Pegasus scandal

PARIS: Allegations that governments used phone malware supplied by an Israeli firm to spy on journalists,…

14 die in China warehouse fire 14 die in China warehouse fire

BEIJING: A warehouse fire in northeastern China on Saturday left at least fourteen people dead and twelve…

Top