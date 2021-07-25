BANGKOK: China has supplied over 10,000 Covid vaccines to a Myanmar rebel group operating near its southern border, its spokesman said Saturday, as Beijing seeks to halt the influx of cases from the coup-wracked…
KAMPALA: Uganda this week doled out 25 million euros to MPs to buy new cars, sparking outrage in a poor…
PARIS: Allegations that governments used phone malware supplied by an Israeli firm to spy on journalists,…
BEIJING: A warehouse fire in northeastern China on Saturday left at least fourteen people dead and twelve…