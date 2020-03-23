Bangladesh to give $1.5m to SAARC emergency fund

Bangladesh has decided to contribute US $1.5 million to SAARC Emergency Response Fund for COVID-19, as the member countries of the organization vowed recently to fight the coronavirus pandemic together.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday approved the fund in favour of SAARC Secretariat to face the challenges of health hazards in South Asia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led a video conference of SAARC leaders on March 15, proposed the formation of the fund, which was welcomed by the South Asian leaders and started pledging funds to combat the COVID-19 jointly.

India was the first country to pledge US $10 million toward the emergency fund and said it was putting together a rapid response team of doctors and specialists for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations as part of an initiative led by Narendra Modi. Foreign Minister Momen said actually Bangladesh has the plan to donate more but in the wake of the corona spread in the country, Dhaka refrain from giving more.

Afghanistan has pledged US $1 million, Maldives said it would contribute US $200,000, Bhutan US $ 100,000 and Nepal to give Nepalese Rupee 10 crores to the common pool.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are yet to commit any fund.

Talking to reporters, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the Foreign Ministry will send note verbal to SAARC secretariat and Indian government about Bangladesh’s commitment to provide USD 1.5 million to the fund.

The Foreign Minister said the SAARC fund for corona virus will be spent after devising a protocol.

“We are yet to frame the modalities on how the money will be spent but we have asked our concerned desk to keep in touch with the SAARC secretariat to formulate the modalities,” he said.

He said Bangladesh would like to see the fund to be administered by the SAARC secretariat to reduce public health risks in the region.

In this context, Momen said there are various funds under different SARRC protocols like tackling natural disaster and ensuring food security but there was so far no such protocol of preventing health hazards and this the SAARC leaders has created it.

He said the new SAARC fund will be used to combat COVID-19 but later it will be utilized to deal with preventing people of this region from other health risks.