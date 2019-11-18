Little drop in onion prices

The price of onion dropped little by only Tk 10-20 per kg on Sunday from the previous day’s Tk 260-270 per kg at different kitchen markets of the capital.

Riding on an abrupt upward trend, onion price reached a record high last week, sparking outrage among the consumers. The price of local onion was Tk 35-40 per kg and imported onion was Tk 25-35 a kg around the same time last year.

Cashing in on the issue, a syndicate of big traders and importers allegedly started make use of the situation to make windfall profits from the overheated market.

According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) data, the price of onion was Tk 80-100 per kg on October 17, Tk 90-100 per kg on October 18, Tk 100-115 on October 26, Tk 120-130 on October 31, Tk 125-145 on November 12, Tk 135-155 on November 13, Tk 150-170 on November 14 and Tk 180-220 on November 15.

Meanwhile, the early variety of locally produced onion has started to appear in the market. Pre-mature onions with leaves were also on sale at the kitchen markets in the capital.

“Onion price might fall soon after the arrival of early variety at the end of this month,” said Chandi Das Kundu, director of field service wing at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE). Farmers cultivated the early variety of onion on 20,603 hectors of land.

The DAE official estimates that 2.32 lakh tonnes of onion will appear in the market at the end of November.

After all its mechanisms went in vain to rein in the skyrocketing onion price, the government this week decided to fly in onion from abroad through air cargo.

TCB is importing the onion directly from Turkey, and S Alam Group from Egypt and some other private firms are bringing onion from Afghanistan and UAE through air cargo on behalf of the government.

Onion import through air cargos would continue until new produce from local farmers and the regular shipments arrive by ships.

This year, DAE fixed a target to produce 23.810 lakh tonnes of onion from 2.110 lakh hectors of land against the country’s total demand of 33 lakh tonnes.

Onion prices have been on an upward trend since mid-September, but the latest spell has put the common people, especially the low, middle and fixed income groups at a dire state.