122 Malaysia-bound Rohingyas rescued

The Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued 122 Malaysia-bound Rohingyas from a boat in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Officials said a team of the Coast Guard got the information that a boat started sinking in the sea and rushed there to rescue. These Rohingya people were illegally fleeing to Malaysia through a boat to seek a better life there.

So far this year Bangladesh police and coast guard have prevented more than 500 Rohingyas from being trafficked to Malaysia, said a Coast Guard official.

Rohingya people often risk the perilous voyage in order to seek a better life than the overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar. Bangladesh is now hosting around 1.2 million Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar who fled to Bangladesh amid the violence against them by Myanmar army.

The International Criminal Court on Thursday said it had approved a prosecution request to investigate crimes against humanity committed during the military campaign. According to the United Nations refugee agency, maritime movements of Rohingya from Bangladesh and Myanmar have resumed after a two-year hiatus in 2016 and 2017. In most cases, Rohingya head to Malaysia and Thailand on rickety boats arranged by traffickers.