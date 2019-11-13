Ranga faces fierce criticism in JS

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga on Tuesday faced fierce criticisms even by two senior MPs of his own party alongside others in the Jatiya Sangsad for his recent offensive remarks against slain pro-democracy activist Shaheed Noor Hossain, reports UNB.

They demanded Ranga apologize before the nation standing in Parliament for his insulting remarks against Noor Hossain, a young pro-democracy activist, sacrificed his life to end the autocratic regime of HM Ershad on November 10, 1987.

Later, two Jatiya Party MPs Kazi Firoz Rashid and Mujibul Haque Chunnu, AL MPs Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Ganoforum MP Sultan Muhammed Mansur Ahmed, Tarikat Federation Chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary criticised Ranga joining the unscheduled discussion.

However, Ranga was not present in the House at that time.

Ranga at a discussion on Sunday said, “Who was Noor Hossain? An addict... a Yaba abuser, a Phensedyl abuser! Two democratic parties — Awami League and BNP — are overenthusiastic about him. This day is observed as Noor Hossain Day.”

Taking floor in the House, Jatiya Party MP Kazi Firoz Rashid said Ranga’s comments are not the stance of Jatiya Party and. “It can’t be a political speech. It is his personal statement. Jatiya Party is ashamed of such remarks. We’re sorry and feel embarrassed for this,” he said.

Noting that Jatiya Party does not support his comments, Kazi Firoz Rashid said, “We don’t own what he said about Noor Hossain. Our party does not acknowledge it. We reject it with hatred.”

Taking a swipe at Ranga, he said,”Ranga has no background and education, but he was surprisingly made a minister. We got astonished as he was suddenly made a minister.”

Another Jatiya Party Mujibul Haque Chunnu also said Jatiya Party does not own his comments and he will have to take its responsibility.

AL senior parliamentarian Tofail Ahmed said Ranga hurt the sentiment of the country’s people as he made insulting remarks on Noor Hossain. “We expressed hatred to his remark.”

Tofail said, “Ranga will have to apologize before the nation.”

AL senior parliamentarian Amir Hossain Amu said Ranga made the remarks to hide the misdeeds of HM Ershad. “Now actions should be taken against him. He’ll have to apologize.”

Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim said the Jatiya Party should suspend Ranga from the party.