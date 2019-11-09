JU protesters to give VC’s graft proof to govt

Teachers and students of the troubled Jahangirnagar University were set to submit graft evidence against their beleaguered Vice Chancellor as demonstrations continued for the fourth consecutive day on Friday on the campus.

The agitating teachers and students will submit corruption evidence against VC Farzana Iqbal to the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The agitators waged movement for the fourth consecutive day although the university was closed sine die and were asked to leave the campus a few days back.

The teachers and students vowed to submit documents to the government to prove corruption charges brought against VC Farzana Iqbal.

At around 12:00pm, the protesters started assembling in front of the old administrative building and painted caricatures against the vice-chancellor.

Students said they are venting their protest against injustice and corruption through imagery.

Ariful Islam Anik, general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Union of JU unit, said: “Those paintings represent corruption and irregularities committed by the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof Farzana Islam, and BCL recent attack on protesters.

Meanwhile, JU unit of the Bangladesh Chatra League (BCL) General Secretary SM Abu Sufian Chanchal has resigned.

He sent his resignation letter on Tuesday. Office Secretary of central Chhatra League, Ahsan Habib confirmed the matter. However, Habib did not give any reason for his resignation.

The acting secretary of Central Chhatra League, Lekhak Bhattacharya, confirmed it.

However, it is said that the allegation of Eid Salami of Tk25 lakh may be the reason behind his resignation.