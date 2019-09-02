Experts for ethical labour recruitment

Labour intensive business models inadvertently expose companies and workers to risks due to limited transparency in recruitment, employment and working conditions, as well as migration processes, experts said on Sunday, reports UNB.

Lack of awareness about labour standards and ethical recruitment practices are among the factors that exacerbate the vulnerabilities of migrant workers, they said.

They came up with the observation at a discussion titled “Uplifting the Competitiveness of Bangladesh through Ethical Labour Practices in Supply Chains” held at Hotel Inter Continental Dhaka.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) and International Business Forum Bangladesh (IBFB) organised the event to provide relevant stakeholders with insights on Bangladesh’s migration and labour nexus as well as highlighting the country priorities and create awareness and dialogues between institutions on sustainable sourcing and ethical recruitment.

In the concept note of the event it shows, in Bangladesh, employment opportunities, climate change, natural disasters, and marriage are key triggers for migration movements from the rural to the urban sector and cross border migration. Dhaka and Chittagong are the destinations of 80% of the country’s internal migrants.

This is the internal migration landscape that allows Bangladesh, the world’s third-largest exporter of clothing, Asia’s third in commercial services and recently an important player in the export of agricultural goods; to continue thriving economically.

Additionally, more than 730,000 workers have also migrated internationally in 2018. In short, the migration nexus of Bangladesh is unique.

“If Bangladesh ensures sustainable sourcing and ethical recruitment, it will increase the country’s competitiveness.”

Dr. Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment said migration is a critical nexus in Bangladesh.