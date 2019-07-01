Third anniv of Holey Artisan café attack today

Today marks the third anniversary of the barbaric militant attack at Holey Artisan café in the capital’s Gulshan area.

On the evening of July 1, 2016, five young men armed with guns and knives stormed the upscale café in Gulshan, held dozens hostage and killed 22, including 17 foreigners.

Besides, two senior police officers — Salauddin Ahmed and DB’s assistant commissioner Robiul Karim — were killed as they tried to rescue the hostages.

This was the deadliest attack by militants in the country’s history.

Relatives and those close to the victims at home and abroad will observe the day, recalling their memories and paying respect to them.

On July 1 in 2016, the attackers initially took the people inside the cafe hostage before killing many of them.

Thirteen people, including three foreigners, were rescued.

The trial in the case filed over the café attack made a significant progress as the prosecution of the case is hopeful that the trial will complete soon in the case.

Court sources said a total of 60 prosecution witnesses out of 211 have so far testified in the case in the seven months since the trial started in the case.

On November 26 last year, Dhaka Anti-terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Md Mujibur Rahman started the trial through framing charges against eight accused in the case.

The eight indicted accused are Jahangir Alam alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Sohel Mahfuz, Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam and Mamunur Rashid.

Two other charge-sheeted accused — Shahidul islam Khaled and Mamunur Rashid Ripon — are on the run.

Public prosecutor of the court Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said, “The prosecution witnesses are appearing before the court on every scheduled date and we hope that the case will be disposed of soon.”

He also said they are hopeful that the accused will get maximum punishment in the case. The case is now currently pending with the tribunal.

According to the case, gunmen stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery in the capital’s Gulshan area and opened fire and took around 40 people, including restaurant staff and guests — both locals and foreigners — hostage on July 1, 2016.

After the incident, police filed a case with Gulshan Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.