Shakib touches rare milestone

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan achieved a rare millstone against West Indies to become the quickest player to claim the dual achievement of taking 200 wickets and scoring 3000 runs in Test cricket during the first Test match at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Bangladesh registered a convincing 64-run win against West Indies and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Apart from this rare achievement, the left-arm bowler also became the first Bangladeshi player to take 200 wickets in Test matches. Overall, he picked a five-wicket haul 18 times for his side in Test matches.

“This really is a great achievement for me. It is always a great moment when the achievements and Bangladesh’s win come together. I always believe that if Bangladesh earn more wins and If I can perform at my best, more achievements would come naturally,” Shakib told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Test Captain Shakib Al Hasan lavished praise on left arm spinner Taijul Islam after his match-winning six-wicket haul.

Taijul was the pick of Bangladesh bowlers as he scalped his seventh five-wicket haul to help the home side get a fantastic win.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shakib heaped praise upon Taijul and his hard work, saying, “The most positive side of Taijul is that he also works hard on his bowling. He spends a lot of time practicing in the net. He did an outstanding job. I hope he will do well in the second Test as well,” said Shakib.

Shakib admitted that all the cricketers of Bangladesh know the priceless value of Taijul’s presence in the team.

“Taijul took one wicket in first innings but I praised his bowling in the dressing room. We all confessed Taijul was the best bowler in the first innings despite claiming just one wicket,” concluded Shakib.